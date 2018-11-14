Michael Kors (KORS) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the lifestyle brand’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KORS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.79.

Shares of NYSE KORS opened at $48.22 on Monday. Michael Kors has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Michael Kors will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Michael Kors news, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $435,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $13,245,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,516 shares of company stock worth $36,817,667 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Michael Kors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Michael Kors by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

