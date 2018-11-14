Micro Focus International (MFGP) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) were up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 1,353,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,301,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

MFGP has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,719,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,489,000 after buying an additional 1,261,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after buying an additional 672,292 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 829,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 661,775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,084,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,123,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,238,000 after buying an additional 459,663 shares during the period. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/micro-focus-international-mfgp-trading-up-7.html.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.