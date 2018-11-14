Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:MBCN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.70. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $42.95 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Darryl E. Mast purchased 1,500 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.58 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

