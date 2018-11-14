Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.22 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

