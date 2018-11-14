Mizuho Downgrades American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Neutral

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 991,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $20,000,398.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,766,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,507 and have sold 150,000 shares valued at $3,450,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

