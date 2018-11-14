Modum (MOD) Price Down 20.9% This Week

Modum (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, Modum has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Modum token can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00010990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, IDEX and Mercatox. Modum has a total market cap of $13.64 million and $591,683.00 worth of Modum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00148137 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00235218 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $603.80 or 0.10370765 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00009719 BTC.

About Modum

Modum launched on August 15th, 2017. Modum’s total supply is 27,266,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,266,200 tokens. Modum’s official Twitter account is @modum_io. The official website for Modum is modum.io. The Reddit community for Modum is /r/modum_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Modum Token Trading

Modum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

