Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.56

Media coverage about Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Molson Coors Brewing earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. 1,196,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,902. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $55.52 and a 12 month high of $85.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TAP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

In other news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $159,384.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,785 shares of company stock worth $499,512. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

