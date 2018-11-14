Monero Classic Price Tops $1.19 on Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00021040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $68,410.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.45 or 0.01611127 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00016249 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008245 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001742 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 16,016,864 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.