Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $172,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,110,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,848,000 after buying an additional 3,264,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,728,000 after buying an additional 1,936,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 978.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,574,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,649,000 after buying an additional 1,428,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 18,709,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,836,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “$49.85” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $42.88 and a one year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

