Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 117,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $104.03 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

