Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Navigator (NVGS) a $13.00 Price Target

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) has been assigned a $13.00 price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $669.54 million, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.16. Navigator has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.88 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Navigator will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Navigator by 34.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter worth about $864,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

