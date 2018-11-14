Morgan Stanley Lowers Southwest Airlines (LUV) Price Target to $64.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.26.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $363,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 310.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.