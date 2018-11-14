Morgan Stanley (MS) Holdings Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,549 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 152.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.82.

MS opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

