Morgan Stanley Raises Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Price Target to $81.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

NYSE:ABG opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 10,616 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $793,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,737. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,500 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $112,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,191. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,869.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

