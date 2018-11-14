Mork Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Air Lease Corp (AL)

Mork Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for 2.4% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,105.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 224.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $462,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,022.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $676,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,896.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,550. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Lease from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

AL opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

