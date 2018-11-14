Motco Acquires 1,061 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Motco increased its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in BB&T were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,422,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BB&T by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,421,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,522 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,873,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BB&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,054,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,510,000 after purchasing an additional 861,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BB&T by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,666,000 after purchasing an additional 547,692 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBT. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

