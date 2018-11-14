Motco Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Motco grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,727,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,271,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after acquiring an additional 767,419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,986,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,097,000 after acquiring an additional 238,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,055,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,395 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $349,547.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Casey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,074.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. Mizuho cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

