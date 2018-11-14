Motco Sells 827 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in VF were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VF by 154.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at $165,000.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of VF from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of VF from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $86.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan H. Mcneill sold 25,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $2,332,698.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $473,528.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,176 shares of company stock worth $5,478,371 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

