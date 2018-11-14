MOTIF BIO PLC/S (MTFB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTFB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of MTFB stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.57.

About MOTIF BIO PLC/S

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

