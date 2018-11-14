Msci’s (MSCI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Msci (NYSE:MSCI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MSCI’s third-quarter results were impressive as both earnings and revenues jumped on a year-over-year basis driven by strong growth in asset-based fees and recurring subscriptions. Strong increase in new recurring subscriptions sales reflected solid demand for the company’s solutions. However, increasing demand for lower fee products from other index providers that are targeting new inflows is a headwind for the company. Additionally, higher cancellations in the Index segment is a concern. Nevertheless, the company is benefiting from the growth of equity ETF-related revenues, non-ETF passive revenues, and exchange-traded futures and options products. The company is also gaining from strong traction in client segments, like wealth management, and banks and broker dealers. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Msci to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Msci from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Msci in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of MSCI opened at $147.71 on Wednesday. Msci has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $184.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Msci had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Msci will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,922,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Msci by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 2,573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

