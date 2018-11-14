MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

MTS Systems has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. MTS Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MTS Systems to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Shares of MTSC stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $852.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MTS Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/mts-systems-co-mtsc-declares-0-30-quarterly-dividend.html.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.