Multi-Color (LABL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.65

Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.65 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 2510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

LABL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Multi-Color from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Multi-Color in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Multi-Color to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Multi-Color currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Get Multi-Color alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $937.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Multi-Color had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Multi-Color’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Multi-Color Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Multi-Color’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other Multi-Color news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of Multi-Color stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LABL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Multi-Color by 9,037.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 269,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Multi-Color by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,062,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Multi-Color by 25.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after acquiring an additional 191,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Multi-Color by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,133,000 after acquiring an additional 153,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Multi-Color by 84.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 316,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 144,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Multi-Color (LABL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.65” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/multi-color-labl-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-44-65.html.

About Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL)

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Color Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Color and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.