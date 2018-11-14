Mustang Bio (MBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,572. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $124.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Mustang Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 50,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mustang Bio stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Mustang Bio worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

