Nabtesco (NCTKF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS NCTKF opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Nabtesco has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Precision Equipment, Transport Equipment, Aircraft and Oil Hydraulic Equipment, and Industrial Equipment. The Precision Equipment segment offers high precision reducers and actuators, wafer transfer units, vacuum pumps, vacuum valves, vacuum devices, rapid prototyping systems, solar tracking equipment, and actuation units for industrial robots, machine tools, factory automation systems, electronic devices, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, automobiles, and home electronic appliances.

