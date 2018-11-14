Nantkwest Inc (NK) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Nantkwest in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.51). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nantkwest’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

NK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Nantkwest from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nantkwest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

NASDAQ:NK opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $186.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.16. Nantkwest has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

In other Nantkwest news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,805 shares in the company, valued at $690,151.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 72.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 218,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,544 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc engages in the development of immunotherapies with a focus on harnessing the power of the innate immune system. It uses natural killer cells to treat cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Europe; and Other Non-U.S.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.