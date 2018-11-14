National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Sunday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.59 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Scotiabank set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of RBA opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,499,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,447,000 after acquiring an additional 220,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,240 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $506,297.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,270.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

