National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for KP Tissue Inc (KPT)

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research note issued on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.58.

KPT stock opened at C$7.35 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$14.44.

In other KP Tissue news, insider Ii Joseph Kruger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.88 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $56,565 in the last three months.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

