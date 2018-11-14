National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Acquires 459,738 Shares

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 459,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $3,443,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 12th, General L.P. Standard purchased 50,000 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $367,000.00.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $592.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.83.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 50.31% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $27,576,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 21.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,297,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 934,901 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 670.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 379,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 240.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 355,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $2,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on National CineMedia from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

