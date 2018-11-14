National Instruments Corp (NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky Sells 1,600 Shares

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NATI stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.98. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.65 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in National Instruments by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 159,821 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in National Instruments by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in National Instruments by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 88,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

