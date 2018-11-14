National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $307,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,194.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $49.75.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.04 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 207,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 489,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,948,000 after acquiring an additional 108,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

