Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Holdings Trimmed by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Natus Medical worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 246.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,801,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,395 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $41,626,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,363,000 after purchasing an additional 466,409 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65,795 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABY opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.54. Natus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.92 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $36.00 target price on shares of Natus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, insider Jonathan Kennedy sold 47,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,754,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

