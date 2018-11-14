Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) recently:

11/13/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $103.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/5/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Given the rapid changes in commercially vital TNBC, where peers have surged forward, we incorporated a number of changes to our assumptions, including: (1) after analysis of competitor combination data in TNBC, SCLC and RCC, we have removed TNBC from our model entirely; and (2) additionally, we have reduced our peak adoption estimates in RCC to 15% from 20%, and SCLC to 15% from 25%. 2018, we had eliminated NSCLC from our model.””

11/2/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/22/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several updates lined up for the next several quarters. Additionally, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. Nektar stands to receive significant sales milestone payment plus royalties for Movantik under the license agreement with AstraZeneca. Also, its recent co-development deal with Lilly for NKTR-358 and Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 is encouraging. The deals provide revenues as well as reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates have decreased ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

10/22/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several updates lined up for the next several quarters. Additionally, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. Nektar stands to receive significant sales milestone payment plus royalties for Movantik under the license agreement with AstraZeneca. Also, its recent co-development deal with Lilly for NKTR-358 and Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 is encouraging. The deals provide revenues as well as reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Earnings estimates have decreased ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

10/3/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 2.91. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.08 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 59.71%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Scott Greer sold 10,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $673,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,040.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $383,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $893,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,750 shares of company stock worth $3,750,130. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,705,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,902,000 after purchasing an additional 463,152 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,002,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,658,000 after purchasing an additional 441,481 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,401,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,406,000 after purchasing an additional 241,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

