NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) VP Jennifer Balliet Sells 39,828 Shares of Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) VP Jennifer Balliet sold 39,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $677,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Balliet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 12th, Jennifer Balliet sold 68,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,154,144.37.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 275.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.98. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $19.04.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.13 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Benchmark set a $22.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, First Analysis set a $16.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 398,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

