Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NTGN stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Neon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Several brokerages have commented on NTGN. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “$11.74” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

