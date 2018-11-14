Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.57. 30,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 349,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several brokerages have commented on UEPS. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The firm has a market cap of $256.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke purchased 20,000 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,567.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Herman Kotze purchased 12,000 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $80,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,036 shares of company stock valued at $238,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

