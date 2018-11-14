Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Receives $124.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $9.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.25. 79,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,287. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77, a PEG ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.94. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 149.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 4,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $425,905.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $589,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,121.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $3,721,361 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

