New Jersey Resources (NJR) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.52

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.52 and last traded at $48.57, with a volume of 8962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 286.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $206,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $237,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “New Jersey Resources (NJR) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.52” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/new-jersey-resources-njr-hits-new-1-year-high-at-48-52.html.

About New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.