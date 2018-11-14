New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EDU. Deutsche Bank lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura dropped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $108.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 37.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,768,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,786,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,432,000 after purchasing an additional 276,215 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 30.4% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,553,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,535 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 33.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,016,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,253,000 after purchasing an additional 753,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,725,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,016,000 after purchasing an additional 44,558 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

