New Relic (NEWR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of New Relic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

NYSE NEWR opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. New Relic has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.42 and a beta of 0.82.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James R. Gochee sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $51,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,606,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $8,794,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,742 shares of company stock worth $41,336,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,676,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,458,000 after acquiring an additional 388,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 20.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,831,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,983,000 after acquiring an additional 113,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 19.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after acquiring an additional 215,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 778,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after acquiring an additional 42,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

