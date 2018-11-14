Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Director Buys $2,003,000.00 in Stock

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Director Brett Icahn acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $2,003,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. 8,926,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,616,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $108,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $149,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 277.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Newell Brands to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Director Buys $2,003,000.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/newell-brands-inc-nwl-director-buys-2003000-00-in-stock.html.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.