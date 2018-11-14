Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Short Interest Update

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,433,428 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the October 15th total of 9,421,121 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,415,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Newmont Mining news, insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $39,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $670,690. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $23,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,598,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,716,000 after buying an additional 228,782 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,600,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,367,000 after buying an additional 208,625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 166,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Barclays began coverage on Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont Mining from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NEM stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.22. Newmont Mining has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Mining will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

