News Corp (NWS) Short Interest Down 37.5% in October

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,449,991 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 2,321,298 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,395 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of News by 86.4% in the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,905,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of News by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 192,805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of News by 326.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 69,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of News by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 941,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of News by 119.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,147 shares in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWS opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. News has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%.

NWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

