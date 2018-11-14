NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stake Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $836,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,201,326.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $2,922,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,595.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,744,017 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $178.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.13. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $145.10 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextEra Energy to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Argus raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/nextera-energy-inc-nee-stake-raised-by-ing-groep-nv.html.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.