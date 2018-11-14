Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Position Raised by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,850 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the quarter. Nextera Energy Partners comprises about 1.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,544 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $836,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 35.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 82,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

