NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 145,000 Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)

NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,301 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in Zayo Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Zayo Group by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,871,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,505 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zayo Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,920,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Zayo Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,896,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,288,000 after acquiring an additional 53,215 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

ZAYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Zayo Group from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

In other news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 337,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $10,001,133.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,999,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $54,146.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,114. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZAYO stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.64. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $641.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.21 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 145,000 Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/nf-trinity-capital-hong-kong-ltd-buys-shares-of-145000-zayo-group-holdings-inc-zayo.html.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.