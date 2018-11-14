NI (NODK) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NI (NASDAQ:NODK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

NASDAQ NODK traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,665. NI has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $343.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NODK. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NI by 174.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 217,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 137,871 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in shares of NI by 267.1% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 83,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 60,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NI during the second quarter worth approximately $807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NI during the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NI by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies.

