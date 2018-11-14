Nice Ltd (NICE) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Nice in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Nice in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nice in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nice to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nice to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

NICE stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $356.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.67 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

