Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 162,000 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,301,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,997,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,729,000 after acquiring an additional 943,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 66.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after acquiring an additional 443,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 149.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,313,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,154,000 after acquiring an additional 279,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLPH opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Delphi Technologies PLC has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.34.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

In other Delphi Technologies news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,140.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $111,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLPH shares. Bank of America downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Delphi Technologies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Buckingham Research set a $27.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

