Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $4.29 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (AER)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.05% of AerCap worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 79.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in AerCap by 562.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 140,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AerCap by 225.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,655,000 after purchasing an additional 899,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 140.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in AerCap by 9.2% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. AerCap had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stephens lowered shares of AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

