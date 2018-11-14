Nielsen’s (NLSN) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen reported weak third-quarter results, owing to sluggishness in the U.S. Buy segment and unimpressive performance in the emerging markets. Further, the company’s continued investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion and profitability, going forward. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, the company's improving performance in the Watch segment and benefits from Gracenote acquisition are positives for the company’s market share. Moreover, the company’s Connected Partner Program bodes well for improving clientele. Also, regular dividend payment and share repurchase reflect Nielsen’s financial strength and commitment to return value to shareholders. However, mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to the company’s market position.”

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “$30.76” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Nielsen from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nielsen to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,521,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,956,000 after acquiring an additional 781,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nielsen by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,051,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,596 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,511,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,195 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Nielsen by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,204,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,891,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,293,000 after acquiring an additional 966,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.